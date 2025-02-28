Richmond Community College HVAC student Bryan Stevens stands beside his Four Seasons Heating and Air service van. Stevens will graduate with both an Associate in Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology and an Associate in Arts degree in May.

HAMLET — Learning a trade has proven to be the springboard to a successful career for two young men who graduated high school less than five years ago.

Mitchell Paul of Hamlet and Bryan Stevens of Rockingham are set to graduate from the Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology program at Richmond Community College in May, but both have already landed high-paying jobs in the HVAC industry.

Refrigeration Work

Paul is working for C&S Wholesale Grocers doing commercial refrigeration work for grocery store chains. He drives a work-issued vehicle and has a company cell phone to keep track of his work schedule and contracts.

“It’s not just the fact that I have a job, but I’m also getting a lot of extra benefits,” Paul said.

Paul chose to focus on a career in the refrigeration industry because the “conditions are better to work in,” explaining that he doesn’t have to climb under houses or into attics. However, he has done some side work using his training in heating and air.

“The pay scale for doing commercial work is also significantly higher than residential work,” Paul said.

Paul has never shied away from learning new skills or exploring different jobs. While in high school, he took classes in woodworking, healthcare, welding, electrical and hydraulics. Many of those were RichmondCC dual enrollment classes.

“My very first job was working with concrete at Metropol’s Statuary in Rockingham,” he said.

While working various jobs, Paul enrolled in the Industrial Maintenance degree program at RichmondCC and graduated in 2022. He went to work at a manufacturing plant in Maxton, but a year later he decided he wanted a career change. Paul returned to RichmondCC and enrolled in the Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology (AHRT) program.

Paul remained at his manufacturing job while going to school, but in August 2024, he started working for C&S Wholesale Grocers.

“It’s been challenging working and going to school. I’m basically gone from home from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday,” Paul said.

However, he knows his hard work is paying off, and he is building a life-long career.

Up for the Challenge

Stevens landed a job with Four Seasons Heating and Air in Pinehurst doing residential heating and air conditioning maintenance and repairs. Like his classmate, Paul, Stevens attends class in the morning and then hops in his service van to complete his work orders for the day.

“It’s long hours, but I really enjoy it. It’s something I’ve come to love,” Stevens said. “I love being outside and getting my hands on things. When I come across something challenging, I enjoy figuring out how to fix it.”

Stevens graduated from Richmond Senior High School in 2022. He enrolled in the Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology program at RichmondCC a year later. Like Paul, he also took dual enrollment classes at RichmondCC while in high school. One of his college instructors, Rick Strohecker, encouraged him to get the skills necessary to work in the heating and air business.

In May, Stevens will graduate from RichmondCC with both an Associate in Air Conditioning, Heating & Refrigeration Technology and an Associate in Arts degree. Stevens is considering earning a bachelor’s degree in business. Either way, he will always be learning something new and gaining new skills.

“In this type of work, we are never going to be masters of this trade because it is always evolving. As new things are introduced into the field, we have to stay up to date with changes and new innovations,” Stevens said.