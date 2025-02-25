MAXTON — A Maxton man is facing multiple charges in connection to a theft at a solar farm facility.

Harold Deese, 43, of Maxton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of felony larceny, two counts of injury to nonferrous metal, and a count of resisting a public office, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement say Scotland deputies responded to Starta Solar Farm on Skyway Church Road after reports of someone inside the facility’s fence removing wires. Upon arrival and with assistance from the Maxton Police Department, the suspect, identified as Deese, was spotted. After a short foot chase, he was apprehended.

Deese is also a suspect in the report of a Feb 21 theft of more than $40,000 of copper wire, according to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deese was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center under no bond.