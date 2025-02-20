LAUREL HILL — A traffic stop in Laurel Hill led to an arrest on synthetic cannabis trafficking and multiple possession charges.

According to the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Jay Yarbrough conducted the traffic stop Tuesday on Devon Drive in Laurel Hill. During the stop, Yarbrough “ran the drivers through the system,” and

found the driver was wanted out of Richmond County.

Yarbrough proceeded to do an open-air search of the vehicle with his K-9 Joker, according to the SCSO. K-9 Joker had a positive hit for narcotics and also discovered a firearm near the vehicle while conducting an article search.

The driver of the vehicle — 29-year-old Calvin Daquwan Platt of Raeford — was arrested on the scene. He faces charges of receiving stolen goods/property, trafficking synthetic cannabis, possession of burglary tools, possession of more than five counterfeit instruments, possession of a firearm by a felon and probation violation.

Platt was placed in the Scotland County Detention Center with no bond.