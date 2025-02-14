HAMLET — For the first time in eight years, a military band is coming to the Cole Auditorium to perform a free concert.

Heritage Brass will be at the Cole on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. This 14-member pioneering symphonic brass ensemble with percussion and vocals brings the military tradition of brass and percussion to the concert stage.

Representing Air Force professionals serving across the globe, Heritage Brass showcases the service’s excellence and precision in every performance. The ensemble presents a diverse repertoire featuring orchestral transcriptions, patriotic favorites, jazz standards, and new compositions.

As professional Airmen, the musicians of Heritage Brass are committed to inspiring patriotism, communicating Air Force priorities, and honoring military veterans through the power of music.

“We are excited to be one of four stops for Heritage Brass while they are touring in North Carolina,” Cole Auditorium Director Joey Bennett said. “Their music tells the Air Force story and presents the finest in musical culture and entertainment.”

The show is geared toward all ages and serves as an opportunity to generate interest in military service. No tickets are required.

There are two other shows coming to the Cole this spring.

TheaterWorksUSA will present “The Magic School Bus: Lost in the Solar System” on March 28, at 6:30 p.m. Families will experience watching their favorite characters from the classic book and TV series come to life on an epic interplanetary field trip. Tickets are $10 to $20.

Uptown will bring a celebration of Motown and Soul music to the Cole on Tuesday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. This group of men combines the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today for a unique performance that will have the crowd on their feet dancing and singing along. Tickets are $20 to $35.

Tickets for these shows can be purchased in person at the Cole Auditorium Box Office or online at https://richmondcc.edu/showtickets. For more information, call the Cole Auditorium at (910) 410-1691.