LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is seeking answers into the shooting death of a teen girl.

According to the LPD, officers responded at approximately 8:25 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of E. Vance Street in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a female lying in the front yard of a residence unresponsive. Scotland County EMS responded and pronounced the female deceased. The female was later identified as 17-year-old Jasmine Smith of Roosevelt Street, Laurinburg.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Investigative Division at 910-276-3211 or contact Scotland Crimestoppers one of three ways: downloading the free mobile app P3Tips.com; visit our website www.scotlandcountycs.com; or calling 910-266-8146.

A cash reward of up to $1,000 is available if the tip leads to an arrest.