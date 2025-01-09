LAURINBURG — Due to the forecasted inclement weather, all schools in the Scotland County Schools district and Scotland County Academy will operate on an early release schedule on Friday.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and this decision has been made out of an abundance of caution,” a statement from the SCS district’s spokesperson read.

The school district also noted that:

— Early release times can be found on the district website and Facebook page.

— All after-school programs and activities, including athletics, will be canceled.

— Buses will run their routes at the adjusted dismissal times.

District offices will be closing at 1 p.m.

“Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” the statement continued. “We will continue to monitor the weather and provide updates as needed through our district website, social media channels, and automated notifications.

“Stay safe and stay warm.”

Scotland County Academy will dismiss students at 11 p.m. They asked students and staff travelling out of the county to err on the side of caution.