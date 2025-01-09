LAURINBURG —The Scotland CoEd varsity swimming team competed in their first meet of 2025 on Wednesday night at St. Andrews University. All Sandhills Athletic Conference schools were at the meet on both sides except for Lee County not having men swimmers.

The women’s team finished in third place with 113 points. The standings in order were Pinecrest (280 points), Union Pines (253 points), Scotland, Hoke County (62 points), Richmond (46 points), Lee County (29 points) and Southern Lee (14 points).

On the men’s side, Scotland finished in sixth with 21 points scored. The standings in order were Pinecrest (281 points), Union Pines (269 points), Richmond (100 points), Southern Lee (85 points), Hoke County (28 points) and Scotland.

Taylor Johnson swam a personal best time in the women’s 200-yard IM by stopping the clock at 2:24.74, down from her seed time of 2:28.04 and good enough to win the event. That would be one of two individual wins for Johnson, who crushed the competition in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:42.98, nearly 42 seconds ahead of the other swimmers.

Bailey Brink had two personal best swims in the women’s 50 and 100-yard freestyle. Brink dropped from 34.16 seconds to 34.01 in the 50 free to finish in eighth of that event and also shaved off over five seconds in the 100 free (1:24.24 to 1:19.10) to place seventh.

Other personal best swims include Addison Johnson in the women’s 50 free (38.22 seconds to 38.17), Grecia Meza in the women’s 100 free (1:54.64 to 1:43.45) and Elisha Dockery in the men’s 100-yard breastroke as he finished in fourth by dropping from 1:21.43 to 1:21.04. Dockery also came in fifth of the men’s 50 free with a time of 28.12 seconds.

Head Coach Aliechia Post liked what she saw from her teams in their first competition in nearly a month. She was proud of the way they overcame the challenge of not being able to practice for a lengthy period because of the holiday break and heater problems in the facility.

“The swimmers did a great job after not being able to practice in the pool due to the heater being broken and being out for Christmas break,” Post said.

The team will have a week before getting back at it on Wednesday night at St. Andrews against conference teams. The meet will start at 6 p.m.

Wrestling teams take on conference opponents

The Lady Scots tied Pinecrest on Wednesday night with 30 points apiece. Scotland won five matches, all of which were by forfeit. Carmin Moore (152), Latia Williams (165), Madison DeBerry (185), Shyanne White (235) and Cayleigh Ribbons (100) got credit for the victories.

The boys team had a tri meet against Lee County and Pinecrest on Wednesday night. No results have been uploaded from the competition on Trackwrestling as of this writing.

Both teams are set to head to the Boneyard Bash on Saturday at Jack Britt High School. The competition will begin at 9 a.m.