LAURINBURG — The Scotland Board of Commissioners on Monday saved space on the agenda to recognize longtime commissioner John Alford.

Alford served on the board for 20 years, which totaled five consecutive four-year terms representing the Laurel Hill District. Alford, a Democrat, was ousted from the board after losing his bid for reelection to Republican Tanya Edge.

Scotland County Board of Commissioners Chairman Tim Ivey presented Alford with a flag in recognition of his years of “outstanding service and dedication” to Scotland County.

Alford thanked everyone for their support over the last two decades.

“I thank you for bestowing that honor upon me. The government is by the people, for the people and of the people and I appreciate that,” Alford said.

The former commissioners said he “loved” working on the board and that the county was in great hands with the new, and “old,” members.

“I just thank you so much Scotland County for supporting me and I hope I didn’t disappoint you,” Alford said.

Darrel “BJ” Gibson, who also lost his bid for reelection for an at-large seat to Ed O’Neal, was also to be recognized, however, Gibson was not present for the meeting.