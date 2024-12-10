LAURINBURG — For two weekends in December, the Big Cheese Theatre Company is presenting the Christmas play “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” to the delight of local audiences.

The play opened over the weekend and will continue with showtimes Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

The play, adapted from a novel of the same name by Barbara Robinson, tells the story of a church’s Christmas pageant overtaken by a family of neighborhood ruffians. Hilarity ensues, and the church members, as well as the ruffians, all learn some lessons about Christmas.

The cast includes Maddie Smith, Caelen Bendrot, Starr Baddeley, Ryker Robinson, Phillip Edge, Dixie Coon, Winston Hunsucker, Maddox Currie, Rylan Boulware, Everette Laminack, Ellie Van Hassel, Lauren Locklear, Rosemary Peters, Emalee Mabe, Lilli Dunn, Cayden Perry, Zachary Hildreth, Sebastian Razon, Annabelle Peters, Tom Havener, Savannah Head, Emery Oxendine, Camryn Havener and Reagan Thornsbury.

The play is directed by Stephanie Van Hassel and Alethia Hummel. Maddie Smith is assistant director. Marianne Peters is the music director. Other crew members are Tom Havener, Cindy Flowers, Jenni Blackwell, Max Bazen, and Cooper Hummel.

Rehearsals were held for an hour twice a week for two months with breaks for Halloween and Thanksgiving. Tech week, which is right before opening night when placing all the elements together and work out the bugs, requires nightly two-hour rehearsals for a week.

“The play has gone wonderfully so far,” Van Hassel said. “I’m really proud of the kids. They have really worked hard and pulled together a production that reflects the true meaning of Christmas.”

“Charlotte’s Web” is Big Cheese’s next production and will be in conjunction with Encore Theater. That means there will be adult roles in this play. Open auditions for child and adult roles will be held on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at Legacy Dance Academy, 106B Main St. in Laurinburg.

Big Cheese Theatre Company was founded by Van Hassel in 2022 to provide year-round acting opportunities for children in our area. While they currently travel around the county and perform at various venues, the group is fundraising to establish a permanent home base. To donate to Big Cheese Theatre Company, or place an ad in their programs, or find out about upcoming productions and auditions, visit bigcheesetheatre.com.