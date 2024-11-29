LAURINBURG — — A local school recently organized a “duty-free” lunch event to show appreciation for its teachers.

The event, held during a regular school day, allowed South Johnson Elementary School teachers to take a break from their usual responsibilities while volunteers from local community service partners stepped in to cover lunchroom duties and other tasks. This thoughtful gesture was designed as a “thank you” to teachers for their hard work and dedication.

Volunteers from Laurinburg Fire Department, Laurinburg Police Department, Scotland County Emergency Services, Scotland County Health Department, along with the school Parent Teacher Organization, offered their time to ensure that teachers could enjoy a peaceful, uninterrupted lunch break with lunch provided to teachers by the school’s PTO.

“This initiative not only provided teachers with a much-needed respite but also helped strengthen the partnership between the school and the local community. It’s an example of how communities can come together to support educators, demonstrating that the work of teachers is deeply valued and appreciated,” stated the school’s PTO.

The event was met with enthusiasm and gratitude from the teachers, who were able to recharge and reflect on the positive impact of the support they received from the surrounding community.