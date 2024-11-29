LUMBERTON —The Scotland CoEd wrestling team competed at the Pirate Round Robin on Wednesday morning. The boys team finished in third place out of four teams with 130.5 points while the girls team came in second out of four teams with a total of 55 points. Lumberton, Pinecrest and Fairmont were the other three teams that attended the competition on both sides.

On the women’s side, the highest team point scorer was Mariyah Martin (120) with 20 team points. She defeated Reyna Hernandez of Fairmont by fall at 0:20, Haylee Chavis of Lumberton by fall at 0:29 and Jane Trumbo of Pinecrest by fall at 1:42.

Shayleigh Ward (145) was the next highest team point scorer for Scotland as she added 14 team points with wins over Adelaide Gehring of Pinecrest via fall at 0:29 and also defeated teammate Shayla Thompson by fall at 2:18. The other girls to score team points for Scotland were Carmin Moore with 11.5, Shyanne White with 5.5 and Caydence Deese with four points.

For the men, Blaze Marshall (138) led the way in team scoring by bringing home 25.5 points with wins over Jackson Eddins of Pinecrest via fall at 1:32, Collin Bowen of Pinecrest by technical fall, Derick Garcia of Lumberton by fall at 0:30, Skyler Goins of Fairmont by fall at 2:00 and also defeated teammate Jared Johnson by fall at 0:24. Noah Colf (144) scored the next most points on the team with 20, defeating James Rozier of Lumberton by fall at 2:55, Lucius Beasley of Fairmont via medical forfeit, Ahdaren Toney of Lumberton by fall at 2:40 and then took down teammate Bryceson Murphy via fall at 1:36. Team scoring was rounded out by Donerio Graham’s 19.5 points, Anthony Pate adding 18, David Pruitte contributing 17, Travis Ham bringing in 12.5 and Kah`Jzere Knight and Amari Singletary adding nine apiece.

The Scots will have the holiday weekend off before heading on the road again, this time to Marlboro County where they will compete with Marlboro County and Chesterfield on Tuesday night. The meet will begin at 6:00 p.m.