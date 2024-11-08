Oct. 25 first-place winners at the 5th Annual Playing FORE a Cure Golf Extravaganza were the Exteriors R Us team — Dennis Hunt, LeMark Harris, Ted Rogers and John Allessio.

LAURINBURG — Live Like Madison (LLM) concluded its 5th Annual Playing FORE a Cure Golf Extravaganza raising a record $110,000 to fund Pediatric Cancer Research.

“Over 65 sponsors, 103 auction donors, 12 food donors, 33 wish list donors, and countless volunteer hours resulted in our biggest tournament yet,” said Maggie Wells, LLM board member and golf committee chair. “This overwhelming generosity among our local community allows us to raise more awareness and fuel more pediatric cancer research.”

More than 240 golfers competed on Oct. 24-25 at Scotch Meadows Country Club in a captain’s choice format featuring closest-to-the-pin prizes on all par 3s, a long drive contest, hole-in-one contests, and a $2,500 putting contest. A Long Range Air Cannon was used by players to fire a par 5 tee shot!

Players enjoyed lunch during play and dinner on the greens at the conclusion of the event. An online auction, open to the public, included a variety of items for interested bidders, and a stunning blue topaz ring donated by Mark Miller of Heritage Jewelers was the big raffle item for the event.

“For the first time, we had 5 Platinum Sponsors which is significant because this is our 5th year,’ Laura Fedak, LLM President said. “We greatly appreciate all of our sponsors and would like to acknowledge our Platinum Sponsors whose combined donations totaled $25,000!”

Platinum Sponsors were American Woodmark; Precision Contractors, Inc. (PCI), Richard Boles Funeral Service; Smithfield Foods (Hog Production Division); and Tim, Paige, Owen and Emma Humble.

“We could not do what we do without all of our sponsors,” Fedak said.

First-place winners Oct. 24 were Matt Walker, Will Morgan, Steve Pippin and Daniel Gane. Second-place winners were the Supreme Filters team — Jamie Pratscher, Parker Lollis, Chris Collins and Chip Collins.

Oct. 25 first-place winners were the Exteriors R Us team — Dennis Hunt, LeMark Harris, Ted Rogers and John Allessio. Second-place winners were the Pizza Inn team — Joel Hartwell, Chip Wells, Stuart Blount, and Rick Stout.

Funds raised through Playing Fore A Cure will be allocated for pediatric cancer research and to further the mission and impact of Live Like Madison.