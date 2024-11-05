On Saturday, The University of North Carolina at Pembroke celebrated American Indian culture and contributions of Native Peoples at the annual American Indian Heritage Day Football Game where UNCP played Wesleyan. Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery tossed the coin to kick off the game. The tribal culture team and community joined tribal members from North Carolina’s sister tribes to showcase Native dancing and drumming during the halftime show. Native vendors also showcased their artistry. The event is hosted by UNCP Athletics and the Town of Pembroke as they kick off American Indian Heritage Month.