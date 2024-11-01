LAURINBURG — Hospice of Scotland County recently announced that November as National Hospice Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of hospice care.

To kick off the month, Hospice of Scotland County hosted its annual mayoral proclamation signing ceremony on Friday morning, bringing together staff, volunteers, and community supporters for a meaningful and emotional celebration.

The event featured a breakfast catered by Morrison Healthcare, accompanied by beverages from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of the Sandhills. Lee Jackson from Lighthouse Nation offered the invocation and blessing for the meal, and offered his appreciation to the hospice staff for their work. Following the prayer, Missy Smith, administrator of Hospice of Scotland County, welcomed attendees and shared her appreciation for their participation.

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis then took over to share his personal experiences with Hospice of Scotland County, emphasizing the vital role that hospice care plays in providing comfort and support to patients and their families.

“I was on the hospital board 17 years and I was here when we broke ground for this location (on Lauchwood Drive) in the mid-90s,” Willis said during his remarks to the hospice staff and guests. “Hospice is one of those things that Laurinburg was ahead of the curve on. People didn’t even know what hospice meant when this organization started here. I’ve always been proud of that fact.”

Willis then highlighted many of the people who started and sustained Hospice of Scotland County over the years and took a moment to recognize the recent passing of Catherine McLaurin and her service to the organization before expressing his gratitude to the current staff for continuing that mission.

“I am grateful for the care you provide to others,” Willis continued. “Your role often goes unseen, but never unappreciated.”

Willis then read and signed the proclamation, officially declaring November as National Hospice Month in Laurinburg.

Throughout November, Hospice of Scotland County will lead and participate in various activities aimed at educating the community about the hospice philosophy, patient care services, and bereavement and spiritual support. In addition celebrating its hospice services, the organization will also engage in other November observances including National Native American Heritage Month, Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, National Rural Health Day, World Kindness Day, and Thanksgiving, with activities planned to honor each of these important themes.

A key event during National Hospice Month will be the annual candlelight memorial service, scheduled for Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. at Northview Harvest Ministries in Laurinburg. The non-denominational service will provide an opportunity for the community to come together in remembrance of those who have passed away in the last year.

For more information about hospice care or upcoming events, please contact Hospice of Scotland County at 910-276-7176.