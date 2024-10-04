LAURINBURG — Scotland Health welcomed a new spinal surgeon, Dr. Petros Koutsogiannis, to its medical staff and the OrthoCarolina Scotland team.

Dr. Koutsogiannis completed his Orthopedic Surgery Residency training at Hofstra University/Northwell Health System in Long Island, New York. He was honored to serve as Chief Orthopedic Surgery Resident in his final year, elected by his peers.

As part of his subspecialty training, Dr. Koutsogiannis completed a one-year fellowship in Spine Surgery at the renowned William Beaumont University Hospital in Royal Oak, Michigan. There he trained alongside leaders in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, using the latest technology, and minimally invasive techniques. He focuses on operative and nonoperative management of both common and complex degenerative and traumatic disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine.

Dr. Koutsogiannis will see patients at the OrthoCarolina Scotland office and will perform surgeries at Scotland Memorial Hospital’s new state-of-the-art Surgical Services Department. To make an appointment with Dr. Koutsogiannis, call OrthoCarolina Scotland at 910-276-4611.