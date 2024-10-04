HAMLET — While it may have seemed like a farewell speech, Dale McInnis promised he was not saying goodbye just yet to Richmond Community College during Convocation on Wednesday at the Cole Auditorium. He has a few more weeks before he retires from his position as president on Oct. 31.

Fourteen years ago, McInnis stood on the stage of the Cole to give his first presidential address during his installation ceremony.

“I said then that we would be one college, with one mission and one student body. Now as I begin to conclude my time as president, I can see the progress we have made in that becoming a reality,” McInnis said. “Our culture is based on treating every student, regardless of age, need, location, or goal, with the same respect, compassion, and value.”

McInnis said as a college they have come a long way in promoting that level of service, and RichmondCC is now seen as a role model for this “one college” approach.

“I am often asked by other community college presidents what the secret is, what is the recipe? How did you get from 42nd out of 58 in enrollment in 2010 to 29th in 2024? You know what my answer is? I can give you the recipe, but you can’t have the cooks,” McInnis said. “It is our employees teaching, advising and doing the hard work behind the scenes that makes this the college others want to copy and emulate.”

A lot has changed at RichmondCC during McInnis’ 14-year tenure as president. New programs have been built from the ground up; technology has evolved; new buildings have been built; and a second campus was established.

When asked what the biggest accomplishment for the College has been, McInnis said it has been the change in the culture.

“Our culture, our unique identity that bonds us and defines us, that is the accomplishment that means the most to me,” McInnis said. “Our focus on serving students and each other is what has fueled our success and built our reputation as a great place to work, to learn, to build a better future.”

The new president of RichmondCC will be announced later this month.

“Your future will be guided by a new president, who will bring new eyes, new energy and a new voice. I urge you to welcome and support the next president, provide them with the same support, trust, and loyalty you have given me,” McInnis said. “I want you to know how very proud I am of each of you and what you do, and all the great things I know you will do in the future.”

During Convocation, the 2024 Outstanding Alumni of the Year was also recognized. Chinna Hale, the Executive Director of Nursing Services for Scotland Health Care System and a 2006 nursing graduate of the RichmondCC, was presented with her award and treated to a luncheon after the ceremony.

McInnis also presented an award he created several years ago called the “President’s Award.” It is an award given to an employee of his choosing that he feels exemplifies the values of the College. He presented the award to Teena Parson, who has been his administrative assistant for the 14 years he has served as president.

Other awards announced included Faculty of the Year, which was presented to Gibby Peele, Industrial Systems program coordinator; Staff of the Year, presented to Tim Smoot, Print Shop technician; and Adjunct Faculty of the Year, presented to Tammy Holloway, CNA instructor.

Service awards were also presented to employees who have worked for the college for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years.