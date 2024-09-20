PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Healthy Start program — a case management and community intervention program — has been awarded a $5.5 million federal grant to improve maternal and infant health in the county.

The funds — disbursed over five years — support programs designed to improve health outcomes before, during and after pregnancy. As part of an overall rebranding, the program is now known as Healthy Start Connection and extended services in Scotland County.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue this work in the community and move forward with the mission of reducing infant mortality and improving birth outcomes in our community,” said Erica Little, program director. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to help families feel more confident in their parenting journey.”

Since 1999, Healthy Start Connection has been serving the community through initiatives designed to decrease infant mortality and improve birth and family health outcomes. The funds are administered through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Their significant partners are UNC Health Southeastern, Robeson County Health Department, Robeson Healthcare Corporation and Carolina Seven Doula Services.

Healthy Start offers group-based education, training, including nurturing parenting classes, child safety and employment readiness. The latest grant cycle will provide three new courses, emphasizing childbirth education, sexual health and healthy eating.

UNCP students are also eligible for services. Healthy Start partners with the social work and health promotion departments through internship opportunities. Healthy Start staff also partners with the McKenzie-Elliott School of Nursing to provide an opportunity for students to work in the community with Healthy Start staff.

According to Little, Healthy Start served more than 2,000 women, infants and fathers during the previous grant cycle. Case managers completed 2,410 home visits and transported participants to 694 medical and social service appointments. Since 2019, 330 individuals have participated in education sessions, and staff have provided outreach to 4,500 community members through hospital visits and community outreach events.

“Our goal is to serve 700 participants yearly,” Little said.

To be eligible for services, participants must live in Robeson or Scotland counties, be pregnant or have a child under 18 months, or are a new father or parenting a child under 18 months. Group-based education classes are open to anyone of reproductive age.