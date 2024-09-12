LAURINBURG — Today is the final day to submit a nominee to be featured in the next edition of Angels Among Us.

Submit nominations online by going to either laurinburgexchange.com or heraldadvocate.com. Click the Angels Among Us graphic at the top of the page and fill out the form. The form can also be found at https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/angels-among-us-form or on page 7A of Wednesday’s edition of the Laurinburg Exchange. For additional information, call 910-506-3021.

About Angels Among US

Do you know someone who gives selflessly, and puts their needs before others while also feeling joy in serving others?

Well, this newspaper would like to highlight them.

This fall the Laurinburg Exchange and the Herald-Advocated based in Bennettesville, South Carolina will once again recognize individuals in the region who make our area a better place to live, work and play. We call them the “Angels Among Us.”

Angels Among Us is a special magazine published annually and features an image and the untold stories of these local heroes. These nominations can be your friends, church members, business owners, nonprofit volunteers, teachers, nurses and more who go above and beyond the challenge to help those who cannot otherwise help themselves.

Last year we featured one man, Lonnie Ellerbe, who founded Dreamworks Outdoorz, an organization dedicated to helping anyone, but especially disadvantaged kids ages 6-11, learn the skills to fish and hunt at no cost. We also highlighted Elizabeth Anderson, who ministers to its inmates at Scotland Correctional Institution through the Yokefellow Prison Ministry. There, she’s heard many stories of the day-to-day struggles that the inmates are going through while being confined due to a wide range of circumstances.

These are just a few examples and a small portion of the folks that give back and make a big impact on their streets, communities, towns and county as a whole. Help us find more.

“Scotland County is filled to the brim with those who go above and beyond to help others. I’m sure everyone has someone in mind that fits this profile,” said Tomeka Sinclair, editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. “I think this is the perfect opportunity to highlight these individuals and showcase the face behind these acts of kindness.”

Keep in mind nominees should live within Scotland or Marlboro County; must be willing to participate in an interview with and reporter and have their photo taken and published. Nominations for “Angel Couples” are acceptable however individuals are preferred.