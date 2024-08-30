LAUREL HILL — Laurel Hill First Baptist Church recently celebrated a major milestone on Aug. 18 with a mortgage burning party.

The burning was held to commemorate the debt paid from constructing a new sanctuary.

The church built its new sanctuary in 2007 and began a concerted effort to pay it off early in 2012. This is when the church began sponsoring a yearly king and queen pageant. The participants who raised the most money through sponsorships were crowned that year’s royalty.

According to the current chair of the church’s trustees, Willie Mae Hayes, the pageant consistently raised over $25,000 yearly. All proceeds went to paying the mortgage.

“This was a momentous occasion made possible by the efforts of dedicated church members, especially the Golden Age Group,” said longtime church member Linda Douglas.

Douglas explained that the Golden Age Group is comprised of the church’s senior citizen members, and they were the contestants in the annual pageant.

“The older members of this church sacrificed every year to do this and get our mortgage paid off,” Hayes said.

During the celebration, which was attended by exuberant church members and guests, recognition plaques were bestowed to Pastor Kenneth Johnson and First Lady Roxanne Johnson for their unwavering support. The Golden Age Group was also recognized with a plaque.

Douglas said that Trustee Chairperson Willie Mae Hayes, former vice-chair of the trustees, was paid tribute as she took over the mortgage repayment efforts after the death of Trustee John Kelly.

Douglas said she took the challenge and was a driving force in spearheading the efforts he had begun.

Commemorative plaques honoring Trustee Kelly, Trustee Hayes, and the Golden Age Group will be displayed in the church fellowship hall, according to Douglas.

The church is located at 12360 McFarland Road.