LAURINBURG — The Hobby Lobby is now up and running in the City of Laurinburg.

Carolina Commercial and RealtyLink teamed up on the development of a new free-standing store. The Grand Opening was this past Monday.

The project was in planning for many years. Lash Hairston and Joe Maguire, with the assistance of Jennings Gray of Electricities, negotiated an economic incentive package with the City of Laurinburg that made the project possible.

Charles Nichols III, City Manager for the City of Laurinburg, had this to say about the project: “Carolina Commercial and RealtyLink have been excellent development partners for the City of Laurinburg. They are great to work with, do what they say they are going to do, and they deliver!”

Hobby Lobby is the largest privately owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world with over 46,000 employees and operating in 48 states. The company offers over 70,000 items featuring home decor, seasonal decor, tableware, floral, art supplies, craft supplies, yarn, fabric, jewelry making, hobbies and much more.