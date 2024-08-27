HAMLET — A reception was held on Aug. 19 to recognize the Richmond Community College scholarship established in memory of William Noah King, son of Kristi King and William David King.

Will, 16, passed away in April due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. During this tragedy, his mother reached out to Dr. Dale McInnis, president of RichmondCC, about her desire to establish a scholarship in Will’s memory.

“It was written in Will’s obituary that donations could be made to the William Noah King Memorial Scholarship fund at RichmondCC, and since then, donations have come in from all over the country,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, who is over the College’s Foundation. “Because of the generosity of so many people, Kristi felt the need to get the scholarship established for this academic year.”

Two students in the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology program met the criteria for the scholarship, Tucker Freeman and Ryan Martin. Both are 2024 graduates of Richmond Senior High School and were friends of Will.

“This scholarship is a powerful thing,” McInnis said. “It’s not just about the dollars that came in, but about the people who loved Will and who love this entire family. Evey student who has their name attached to this scholarship is going to be able to come back and do great things for their families and for this community.”

About Will King

Will was a sophomore at Marlboro Academy where he was a three-year member of the baseball team and two-year member of the sporting clay team. He had recently been inducted into the National Honor Society. He was also a member of the National Beta Club, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Interact Club and Media Club, and for the past two years, he had earned a spot on the Headmaster List’s (all A’s). Will was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Hamlet Youth Group.

Will was often described as a “character.” He loved to have a good time, loved to fish, loved a bonfire and he loved his friends. He enjoyed life to its fullest.

Donate to the Scholarship

If you would like to donate to the William Noah King Memorial Scholarship through the RichmondCC Foundation, visit www.richmondcc.edu/willkingmemorialscholarship or call (910) 410-1807.