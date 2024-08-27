LUMBERTON — The Carolina Civic Center Historic Theater, located at 315 North Chestnut Street in downtown Lumberton, will open its 2024-25 mainstage performance series with a concert by the world-famous singing group The Drifters, set for 7 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Known for such hits as “Up on the Roof,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “This Magic Moment” and “Stand by Me,” the Drifters is once again touring the U.S. under the auspices of their original management team.

From their inception in the early 1950s and up until recently, The Drifters has had a symbiotic relationship with Rock and Roll legend George Treadwell, who has discovered and managed such famous artists as Dinah Washington, Sarah Vaughn and Nina Simone. The Treadwell Family was there when the original Drifters formed and was responsible for guiding their career through 20 years of uninterrupted hits that has made them the second most successful recording artist of all time, according to Billboard Magazine.

From the start, the term “Drifters” was used to denote performers who “drifted” in and out of the group. All of the original members are long deceased and, in fact, the last original member departed the group over 40 years ago. Robert Wiggins, our longest current member, has been with the group for 30 years and worked with three original members. While the Drifters were among the first group of artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, several of their members who left the group and went on to have solo careers (like Ben E. King and Clyde McPhatter) were also inducted for their individual efforts.

Tickets for individuals are $30, $27 for seniors (60+) and military and $15 for students. Group discount rates of $25 each for groups of 10 or more when purchased in advance are available by contacting the box office.

Tickets can be purchased online by going to the theater’s website at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also can be purchased in-person or with credit card or cash from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through its administrative offices on the theater’s second floor (enter on Fourth Street side), or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens for ticket sales an hour prior to the performance.