LAURINBURG — The buzz is growing around town as Relay For Life of Scotland County approaches its annual event set for Oct. 11.

With more than a dozen teams already signed up, the participating teams, survivors and community are getting excited as they gear up for a night of fun, food, music, and most importantly, raising funds for a cause.

This year’s Relay For Life promises to be a game-changer, with some new additions to the event. Organizers say the venue change to McDuffie Square in downtown Laurinburg has brought fresh energy to the event, giving it a more intimate and community-focused feel. The smaller venue will be a change from previous years at Pate Stadium at Scotland County High School.

One of the most notable developments for this year’s event is the inclusion of food trucks. With multiple food trucks lined up to serve a variety of treats, attendees will experience a wide range of culinary delights while supporting a worthy cause. From gourmet burgers to tantalizing tacos, there will be something to satisfy every craving.

In addition to the food trucks, the event will feature live music from one of the region’s most popular beach music bands, The Band of Oz. Sponsored by Scotland Health Care System, the band’s lively tunes are expected to get everyone on their feet and dancing the night away.

Relay For Life organizers have taken inspiration from other successful events in the area to create a fresh and engaging experience for participants. Drawing on the success of events like Laurinburg After Five, the Relay For Life event planners have incorporated elements that have proven to be crowd favorites while keeping all of the traditional elements of Relay For Life from the survivor recognitions to the touching luminaria ceremony creating a moving and meaningful experience for all involved.

Survivors will still kick off the event with a survivor lap and all attending survivors will have a special dedicated area with activities just for them. Survivors can register online at www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc.

This year’s theme, “Relay for Life is a Real Game Changer,” aims to bring a fun and interactive element to the event. Participating teams have been encouraged to create gaming opportunities for visitors, offering a wide array of board-style games, carnival-style activities, and more. These games not only provide entertainment for attendees but also serve as a way to raise additional funds for the American Cancer Society, further supporting the important work of the organization.

For those interested in getting involved, there are still opportunities to join a team, volunteer, or simply come out and show your support. To learn more about how you can participate in Relay For Life of Scotland County, contact 910-280-3308 or visit www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc.

“As the excitement continues to build leading up to the event, it’s clear that this year’s Relay For Life promises to be a night to remember,” organizers stated. “With the community coming together to support a cause that touches so many lives, Relay For Life of Scotland County is sure to make a lasting impact and bring hope to those affected by cancer.”