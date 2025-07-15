LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Patrick Terry, who was last seen in the early morning hours of July 10 on Boykin Lane in the Hasty community.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a possible missing person on July 12 in the area of Pea Bridge Road. The reporting party told investigators that Terry “did not appear to be in his right mind” at the time he was last seen.

Terry is described as a white male, born April 7, 1993. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has blue eyes and short brown hair. His clothing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

Detectives have searched all known locations Terry is known to frequent but have not yet located him.

Anyone who sees Patrick Terry is urged to call 911 immediately. Those with information about his whereabouts are asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office at 910-266-4332.