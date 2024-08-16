LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce is now accepting entries for the 2024 Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade.

Mark your calendars for the Christmas celebration beginning at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7.

The deadline for parade entries will be Nov. 10 but the Chamber is offering an Early Bird Special promotion that will last through Sept. 30.

“This is an opportunity to save some money on your entry and benefit by registering early, stated Chris English, executive director of the Laurinburg Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce. The Laurinburg Christmas parade continues to grow every year and our goal is to provide an entertaining parade that the whole community will enjoy. We are encouraging everyone to start planning now and get your entries registered early in preparation for the holiday season.”

The Chamber’s Parade committee is encouraging the community to participate in the Homemade Float Competition.

“We are challenging all community organizations to help us make the 2024 Christmas Parade the best yet. We would like to see the creativity of the community come to life and fill this years parade full of Homemade Floats,” added English.

The gift of music is a Laurinburg Christmas Parade tradition and the Chamber would like to host many bands and choirs. The Pride of Scotland County, the Scotland High School Marching Band always leads the parade and in recent years they have been accompanied by the Marlboro County, Hoke County and EE Smith Marching Bands. Sponsorships are available to help support the marching bands travel expenses.

The parade will begin at the corner of Railroad Street and Main Street and will end on South Main Street and Plaza Road. The entry fee and registration are due Nov. 8. The entry fee will double for any registration received after Nov. 15.

Call the Chamber office come by 606 Atkinson Street or visit laurinburgchamber.com for information on the Early Bird Special, Registration or sponsorship info. For more information about how to get registered, contact [email protected] or call the Chamber office at 910-276-7420.