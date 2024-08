LAURINBURG — No foul play is suspected but an investigation is ongoing into the death of an infant on Sunday, according to information released by the Laurinburg Police Department.

Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department and members of Scotland County EMS responded to a residence on East Covington Street at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday about an unresponsive 5-week-old child who was later pronounced deceased.

The LPD has not released any further details at this time.