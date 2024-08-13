PEMBROKE — The Enrollment Management Division at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke will have extended hours this week to accommodate the needs of all students, including non-traditional students, parents and their families.

UNCP Live After 5 will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Lumbee Hall through Aug. 16. Admissions and financial aid representatives will be on hand to answer questions about becoming a Brave. Representatives with student accounts will also be available until 6 p.m. on Thursday. Fall classes begin Aug. 20.

There will be a drawing for a laptop. The event will also feature a kid-friendly zone, refreshments and UNCP swag for attendees.

“We understand that our students and families must balance work, life and school, and we want to be available to offer the support they need to enroll at our institution,” says Timothy Sampson, director of Financial Aid. “UNC Pembroke is committed to changing lives through education by ensuring all students are cared for at each level of the process.”