LAURINBURG — Nurses who consistently demonstrate excellence as outstanding role models through their clinical expertise and extraordinary compassionate care at Scotland Health are nominated by patients and families, physicians, and colleagues for the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

Scotland Health honors a DAISY Award recipient quarterly and this quarter’s DAISY Award honoree is Kayla Jackson, RN.

Jackson is a nurse in medical/surgery. She was recently honored by hospital executives and her coworkers for her work ethic and compassion and for going well out of her way to help her patients.

Her nomination letter read:

“She is a person that goes above and beyond. While I was under her care, she treated me as if I were a special member of her family. When I was sad and hurting, she stayed until I relaxed, and the pain was easing off. She was always there for me when I needed her. Even when I was asleep, I knew she was there. Always made sure that my comfort and safety was taken care of and if she thought I needed something extra she would check with the doctors and charge nurses to take care of me. I am a Senior, divorced lady and if I could, I would take her as my child. She is a gem.”

At a presentation in front of her colleagues, she received a bouquet of daisies, a goodie bag, honeybuns to share with her department and a certificate commending her for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”

Jackson was also given a sculpture called “A Healer’s Touch,” hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe of Zimbabwe, Africa.

Anyone can nominate an SHCS Extraordinary Nurse; nomination forms are located throughout Scotland Memorial Hospital and can also be found online at scotlandhealth.org/daisy. For more information about The DAISY Foundation program at Scotland Health, contact Donna Thompson at 910-291-7530.