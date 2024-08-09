LUMBERTON – Primary Health Choice Inc.’s day support fitness program, The Walking Legends, have been busy over the summer doing fitness walking.

CEO Cheryl Davis recently issued a challenge to the group to walk to South of the Border. It took 57,000 steps to get there. Armed with their pedometers, each day the clients counted their steps and marked their progress on the map.

Over the summer the clients have worked with fitness instructor Andrew Bowen in two daily 30-minute sessions with fitness walking, hand-eye coordination drills, team building and endurance training.

There are many benefits to walking. According to the American Heart Association, walking at a brisk pace at least 150 minutes per week can reduce heart disease, stroke, diabetes and cancer risk. It improves mental and emotional well-being and reduces the risk of depression while boosting bone strength and reducing the risk of osteoporosis. It also prevents weight gain.

Each client that achieved 57,000 steps was rewarded with an outing to the South of the Border. The day included a visit to the reptile lagoon, Pedro’s shops and a catered lunch.

“We would like to congratulate The Walking Legends on their success in achieving their goal,” Primary Health Choice wrote in a statement.

The Walking Legends have already started walking to their next destination, The Discovery Place in Rockingham.

For more information about The Walking Legends, visit at Primary Health Choice’s website primaryhealthchoice.org. To see our progress or to encourage the legends in their fitness journey, visit their Facebook page.