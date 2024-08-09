LAURINBURG —“The show will go on.”

That was the statement made Friday by the Laurinburg Scotland Area Chamber of Commerce, the organizer of the Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5.

The hangover of effects from Tropical Storm Debby is not stopping the continuation of the concert series which tonight features the band Liquid Pleasure. The show will begin at 6 p.m. at McDuffie Square, on 127 W. Railroad St. in Downtown Laurinburg.

The concert series last week featured Band of Oz. Ryan Perry is scheduled to perform on Sept. 12.

See updates on the Laurinburg After 5 Facebook page, facebook.com/LaurinburgAfterFive, as well as newsletters, emails, and www.laurinburgchamber.com/laurinburg-after-5.