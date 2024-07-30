PEMBROKE — Shirsendu Mondal has a unique skill set for which many Fortune 500 companies are willing to pay top dollar.

The second-year computer science student at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke is a certified ethical hacker (CEH), which means he’s a trained cybersecurity expert with the knowledge and skills to help companies across many industries keep their data safe. Mondal is certified by international organizations including the EC-Council — the world’s leading global cybersecurity certification body.

So, while the term hacker often has a negative connotation thanks in large part to mainstream media, Mondal says not all hackers are malicious.

“Whenever we hear the word hacker, it creates a negative image in our minds,” Mondal said. “You think, ‘Ok, this guy will destroy my data.’ But an ethical hacker finds all the loopholes and vulnerabilities and notifies you.”

While Mondal is a relatively new face at UNCP, he is recognized in elite cybersecurity circles in his home country of Bangladesh. In the summer of 2023 — at the age of 20 — he earned the prestigious title of Bangladesh’s youngest certified ethical hacker.

Plus, he holds certifications from globally recognized institutions, including (ISC)², CISCO, New York University, IBM and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After studying for two semesters at North South University in Dhaka, Mondal enrolled at UNCP to fulfill his dream of becoming a cybersecurity analyst or cyber forensics analyst in law enforcement. After extensive research, he discovered UNCP’s new but fast-growing cybersecurity program.

The university has offered cybersecurity tracks with undergraduate computer science and information technology undergraduate programs for years. To meet the demands of today’s cybersecurity industry, UNCP launched a Bachelor of Science in cybersecurity in the fall of 2022. The program offers a strong math and computer science foundation, combining lectures with real-world case studies, hands-on experience in cyber labs and collaborative faculty-student research opportunities.

“At first, I looked at programs in Canada, then I began studying the most affordable, quality institutions in the U.S. offering cybersecurity, and I found UNCP,” Mondal said. “When I got accepted, it was a big deal for me!”

Cybersecurity is among the most in-demand professions and fastest-growing career fields nationally. The World Economic Forum reports a global shortage of four million cybersecurity professionals, creating an urgent need for skilled workers. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, employment for information security analysts is projected to grow by 32% from 2022 to 2032, significantly faster than the average for all occupations, with a median annual pay of $120,360 in 2023, or $57.87 per hour. There were 469,9300 open roles in cybersecurity in the United States alone.

In North Carolina, the demand for applicants in positions such as information security analysts outpaces the trained workforce by 32%.

In addition to adding a standalone cybersecurity program, UNCP has been designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD) by the National Security Agency (NSA). The designation opens the door for scholarships and internships with collaborative agreements established under NSA partnerships.

“The CAE-CD designation is a testament to the high-quality cybersecurity education we offer,” said Dr. Prashanth BusiReddyGari, assistant professor and cybersecurity program coordinator. “More than 75% of our tenure-track faculty have secured external grants to involve our undergraduate students in cutting-edge research in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).”

BusiReddyGari and other program faculty collaborate with NSA subject matter experts to offer capstone courses, providing students with comprehensive learning experiences and career counseling. UNCP sponsors students to attend professional development events and participate in competitions and hackathons nationwide, further enhancing their competencies and career prospects.

UNCP also partnered with state and federal entities and established the Cyber Defense Education Center. Additionally, UNCP is partnering with Southeastern Community College to provide a pathway for information technology students seeking to further their education in the cybersecurity field.

Mondal’s journey to UNCP was bumpy in the beginning. After a delay in getting his passport, he arrived in Pembroke in August 2023––two weeks after the semester started. He struggled to get caught up in his classes, but his professors were very supportive. Being far from family and friends while adapting to a new culture has also been an adjustment.

“The transition was tough at first, but as time passed, I began interacting with people and making friends. I’ve met six other students from Bangladesh. We are part of the Bangladeshi Student Association,” Mondal said. “There have been some ups and downs, but coming to the United States is a dream come true,” he said.

And he’s already taking advantage of learning opportunities in the classroom and making an impression on the UNCP faculty. Since arriving on campus, Mondal has served as BusiReddyGari’s research assistant.

“Shirsendu exemplifies the high-caliber students we attract, underscoring the need for skilled, ethical hackers to secure cyberinfrastructure in an increasingly connected world,” BusiReddyGari said.