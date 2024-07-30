LAURINBURG — The Scotland Fighting Scots volleyball program recently announced the dates and times for team tryouts as well as their first practice of the 2024 season. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association allows for fall sports across the state to begin official practices as early as Wednesday, July 31, volleyball included.

Head Coach Adam Romaine will hold team tryouts on Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, Aug. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on both days. Friday, Aug. 2 will be the first day of practice for the team, also held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Scotland is coming off a successful season in 2023, going 15-9 overall and 9-5 against conference opponents, good enough for a third-place finish in the Sandhills 3A/4A Conference Standings behind only Union Pines and undefeated Pinecrest. They would lose their first playoff game in a sweep to the Cedar Ridge Fighting Red Wolves.

The team has yet to formally announce a game schedule for the upcoming season. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association allows for volleyball to begin competing against other teams on Monday, Aug. 12.