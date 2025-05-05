LAURINBURG —Scotland High School senior Morgan Thompson signed her papers to play collegiate basketball at Newberry College during a signing ceremony held on Monday afternoon at the Scotland High School media center. Newberry is a Division II school located in Newberry, South Carolina that competes in the South Atlantic Conference (outside of wrestling who competes in the Conference Carolinas).

Thomspon was a member of the Lady Scots varsity basketball program for all four of her years at Scotland. Thompson was a force on the court during her tenure with the Scots, notably earning conference player of the year honors in 2022-23, passing 1,000 career points during her junior year and leading the team in several key statistics this past season. Those include points per game (19.4), field goal percentage (44%) and assists per game (5.6).

The Scots as a team went 14-10 (7-7 in conference games) and advanced to the second round of the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs in 2024-25. Scotland made the state playoffs during each of Thompson’s four seasons with the team and won at least one playoff game in each of the last three years.

Newberry went 6-22 overall and 5-19 against conference opponents during their 2024-25 season. The Wolves last had a winning season in 2019-20 when they went 16-12 (13-9 in conference games) and fell in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament to Catawba. The team’s schedule for the 2025-26 season is not available on their athletics website as of this writing.

Congratulations to Thompson and all involved in this incredible accomplishment!