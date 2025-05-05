Malpass accomplished a lot during his time with the Scots that included two separate stints. He passed 300 career wins as a coach in January of 2023 and also won two conference championships in 2015 and 2023.

LAURINBURG —Between playing for the Fighting Scots basketball team from 1992-95 and also being the head coach of his alma mater in two separate stints, Michael Malpass has been connected to the Laurinburg community for a long time. As Malpass prepares himself for the next opportunity of his coaching career at Oak Hill Academy, his appreciation for the place he’s called home for a long time runs deep. Between various administrators and coaches, his list of people to be thankful for within the community was a lengthy one.

“I want to take this time to thank the community for supporting me while being the head coach at Scotland High School in both stints, this is my alma mater in which I was blessed to play for three years as a Fighting Scot, I will always be a Fighting Scot and will continue to pull for the Scots throughout my life,” Malpass said. “I have been blessed to work for great administrators as well as with great coaches. I want to especially thank Greg Batten and Tommy Britt/Richard Bailey who served as principal and athletic director in my first stint. I want to also thank my current principal and athletic director, Dr. Laura Bailey and Patrick Williams/David Johnson. I have served with great coaches, my first stint including Steve Hamilton, Robert Brown, Kyle Wycoff, Jim Kirby and Megil McClean and my second stint blessed me to coach with Walter Steele, Andre Reaves, Jim Kirby, Melvin Davis, Megil McClean, Adam Smith, Chandler Herndon, Cantonio Wilson, Anzel Harrell, Roshien McClain, Randy Chavis and Hugh Dixon.”

During Malpass’ college days at UNC Charlotte, there was one notable basketball figure who has had a huge influence on his life and basketball coaching career: Bobby Lutz, the winningest head coach in the history of the 49ers and a 2023 Hall of Fame inductee. Malpass also wanted to thank his family for being by his side throughout the journey of his time on the sidelines as well as give a special shoutout to Pastor Paul Lemmond.

“I also want to thank my mentor and continued supporter, Bobby Lutz who showed me the path to success in the game of basketball and the way of people while I served as volunteer apprentice at UNC Charlotte during my college days,” Malpass said. “Finally, I want to thank my family for attending and supporting their dad throughout this career of coaching basketball which can and always will be an awesome responsibility and adventure.”

Malpass has done a lot of winning in his time as a high school coach, notably passing 300 career wins in January of 2023 as well as winning a pair of conference championships in 2015 and 2023. Those accomplishments were what Malpass considered the best times he had coaching the Scots. Britt especially held a special place in Malpass’ heart when thinking back to the 2015 title.

“My favorite memories while leading Scotland High Basketball were surpassing 300 career wins and winning the conference championship in 2015 in front of a packed house while remembering the year before Coach Britt passed away telling me we would win the conference championship in our last conversation in 2015,” Malpass said. “I also will never forget my 2022-2023 team that won 19 games while overcoming so much adversity and winning the 2023 conference championship.”

For those achievements, Malpass put his faith in God’s hands as he always has, having become a full-time pastor at New Hope Baptist Church in between his two stints as Scots coach after beginning that role part time beforehand. As for the players he has coached during his time at Scotland, he specifically gave all the credit to the teams he had during the two championship runs and offered a parting sentence for all the boys he has worked with over the years: always live with grit so you can be prepared for any challenge thrown your way.

“All glory goes to God for any good that has been accomplished, and my players have been the reason we have the only two conference championships in 25 years in 2015 and 2023,” Malpass said. “My message to my players is what I have always said, ‘prepare, live life with a chip on your shoulder, and learn to be tough in every way so that all life brings can be met with tenacity and honesty.’”

As for his upcoming stage at Oak Hill Academy, Malpass is thrilled to have the chance to join a flourishing program that has produced numerous NBA players (including Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony) and add to the winning they have done over the years. That said, he will always keep the Scots close to his heart and root for them from afar during the next chapter of his life.

“I am excited about joining the coaching staff and teaching faculty at Oak Hill Academy and hope to help them to continue to build on the success they have enjoyed for years and help secure their legacy which is to prepare young people to be great basketball players and ultimately to be great people,” Malpass said. “Oak Hill has a great track record and I hope to continue to help lead the Global Team as head coach as well as help assist the Gold Team to new heights as assistant coach. No matter where the road leads, I will always be and support the Fighting Scots and Scotland County, Go Scots.”

Micah Kurtz, the President of Oak Hill Academy, is equally as excited to welcome Malpass aboard. Kurtz is ecstatic about how Malpass can assist in giving their students chances to grow both in the classroom as well as on the court.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Coach Malpass to Oak Hill Academy as both a teacher and the head coach of our new Global Basketball Team,” Kurtz said. “His wealth of experience will be a tremendous asset as we continue to provide all of our students with exceptional academic and athletic opportunities.”

A replacement for Malpass on the Scotland coaching staff has not been named as of now. Scotland went 6-17 (3-10 against conference opponents) during Malpass’ final season with the team in 2024-25.