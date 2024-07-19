The Scotland County Memorial Library and the Scotland County Cooperative Extension Office have teamed up to bring the first seed library to the county.

The seed library currently features fall seeds such as broccoli, kale and turnips. It is located at the Scotland County Memorial Library and available for anyone to come in and grab a few seed packs.

“Functioning much like traditional libraries, seed libraries provide a platform for individuals to acquire seeds for free, return unused seeds, or donate seeds, seedlings, rootings, and cuttings from plants grown at home,” said County Extension Administrative Assistant Gabby Huffman. “Seed libraries encourage the growth of organic produce, supporting local ecosystems, and contributing to biodiversity.”

Those interested in grabbing seeds do not need a library card to take the seeds, though they can sign up while in the library if they want to check out books to help them with growing the seeds.

“This was one of the very first programs I began working on when I started here in April and I’m so excited to have it off the ground so quickly,” said Library Program Coordinator Katelin Gandee. “I had seen the idea at different libraries online but I had no idea how to go about doing it so I’m so thankful for Gabby Huffman and Ashley Grubb at the Cooperative Extension for helping get this all set up and going. From pointing me in the direction of the North Carolina State for grant money to help us buy our cabinet and seeds to having our local Master Gardeners come help package the seeds. They have been absolutely incredible and knowledgeable.”

Besides providing the opportunity for people to take seeds, the seed library will also have a propagation area where people bring in plant cuttings they might not want but also take some home with them. These can range from any type of plant including house plants.

“We are so excited to be able to partner with the Scotland County Library to offer not only seeds and cuttings, but also all of the great resources, knowledge, and skills that come with NC State Cooperative Extension and the wonderful Extension Master Gardener Volunteers who help our education efforts,” said Agriculture – Horticulture Area Agent Ashley Grubb. “We can’t wait to see all of the wonderful ways this seed library will help our community grow!”