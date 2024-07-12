WAGRAM —The Town of Wagram may face some challenges in their looming search for a new clerk/finance officer but they are not alone.

Lumber River Council of Governments executive director David Richardson told the mayor and commissioners Thursday that many municipalities across the state are struggling with staffing. However, as they did two years ago, the LRCOG will be assisting the town in the search process.

“One of the challenges is the job market we are in. It is taking all local governments a hard time to get employees, to retain staff and to get staff,” Richardson said.

Richardson told the board they should lead with their salary and benefits.

The Wagram Board of Commissioners voted to terminate the town’s clerk/finance officer, Roosevelt Henegan Jr., during a reconvened meeting held last month, shortly after unanimously approving a 2024-25 fiscal year budget.

“After two years of employment and training with Mr. Roosevelt Henegan Jr. as the clerk and finance officer for the town of Wagram, there were still some concerns and issues in handling the Town of Wagram’s business,” Commissioner Kendrick Thomas said after making the motion for the termination.

During the meeting, a committee, made of commissioners Iasia Wells and Lorie Reynolds, was formed to work on the search process. In the job search, Richardson said what is needed from the town before posting the job is an updated description of the job’s requirements and decisions on whether to include the salary range and how long to advertise the position.

Commissioners voted Thursday to officially name Phyllis Lowery as the town’s interim clerk. They also approved a cost-living-adjustment, lifting her salary to $25 per hour. Lowery retired from the town clerk position more than two years ago after 30 years in the position.

In other business, the board voted to install a veterans memorial plaque outside of Town Hall. The plaque will list all branches of service. The plaque will be at no cost to the town and will be crafted and donated by Scotland Granite and Marble. The board also voted to install a bench, honoring Wagram’s mayors and commissioners.

Also during the meeting, the commissioner:

— Approved a parade route for the Veterans Day Parade set for 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. The parade will begin at Bundy Street, traveling down Marlboro Street, crossing over Riverton Road, and ending at the Wagram Recreation Center where a program will be held. The town will need permission from the NC Department of Transportation to close a portion of Riverton Road, which is a state-maintained road, according to Mayor Barbara Pierce.

— Approved sending out requests for qualifications to secure an engineer to carry out the application requirements for lead line grants.

—Approved the attorney contract for Timothy Snead. Snead will take the place of Attorney Jerry Bruner, who retired from the position after nearly 40 years.