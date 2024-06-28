LAURINBURG — Scotland County Manager April Snead announced Friday that Jamie McGee has been named the new Veteran Services officer for Scotland County.

McGee is a proud veteran, having served in the Navy during the Gulf War as an engineer in the Reactor Department. She has been employed in the Veterans Services Department since September 2023, in the position of Veteran Services assistant.

McGee attended Robeson Community College and she is a Department of Veterans accredited representative of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs for the preparation, presentation, and prosecution of claims for veteran’s benefits.

McGee said that she is honored to take on the role of Veteran Services officer.

“Our veterans have made immense sacrifices for this country and it is my privilege to support them and their families in accessing the resources that they need and deserve,” McGee said. “As a sailor, I was trained to look out for my brothers and sisters in arms, and as a Veteran Services officer and fellow veteran, I plan to continue doing just that.”

The position is effective July 1.

Contact McGee at 910- 277-2448 or [email protected].