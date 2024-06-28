Scotland event will be held in new location

LAURINBURG — The date and time is set for the 2024 edition of Relay for Life of Scotland County. It is scheduled for Oct. 11 from 6 to 10 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Relay For Life is a Real Game Changer.” With several big changes and a theme centered around creating a fun and engaging atmosphere for participants while raising awareness about cancer prevention, this year’s event promises to be unlike any other.

One of the major changes for this year’s Relay For Life is the move to a new venue. After nearly three decades at Pate Stadium, the event will now take place at McDuffie Square in downtown Laurinburg. This change aims to bring participants closer together, creating a more intimate and interactive environment for teams, survivors and attendees to engage with one another.

“We’ve been so fortunate to have Scotland High School and the school system support us for over 27 years now,” said Dr. Stewart Thomas, Relay For Life of Scotland County co-chair. “But this year our executive committee has made a decision to move Relay for Life to McDuffie Square. We are hoping the change in venue will provide attendees, teams, and cancer survivors with a better opportunity to interact with one another and participate in team activities.”

In addition to the venue change, another development for this year’s event is the inclusion of food trucks. In the past, the Relay teams were tasked with providing meal and snacks options as part of their fundraising efforts, but those with little experience in food service often found some of the health department requirements challenging. Thomas and the event’s committee believe that welcoming food trucks will provide a wider variety of food options for attendees, while also simplifying the process for teams allowing those involved to focus on other fundraising activities as well as provide time for them to experience the event.

“It’s the health department’s responsibility to protect the interests of everyone in the community by making sure that those preparing food at these outdoor events are doing it properly,” explained Thomas. “They’ve been cracking down on these event food vendors, and rightfully so. This can be difficult for our teams who are not knowledgeable of those standards. The food trucks are already certified allowing our teams to focus on creating engaging and entertaining opportunities for those in attendance.”

The Band of Oz will be the featured entertainment and guests are encouraged to bring a chair and their dancing shoes to enjoy the popular beach music group. “We are very excited to get The Band of Oz this year and very grateful to Scotland Health Care System for once again sponsoring a top-name band to headline our event,” shared Thomas.

Despite these changes, the core concept of Relay For Life remains the same. The event will continue to feature its signature relay-style format, with a walking track available for participants to use throughout the night. Cancer awareness and fundraising for the American Cancer Society will remain the primary focus, ensuring that the event continues to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer.

The Relay for Life committee is encouraging local businesses, organizations, and church groups to participate by coming up with creative game-themed activities to keep guests entertained throughout the evening. It only takes a few people to make a team. Anyone interested in creating or joining a team is encouraged to attend the next team meeting at First United Methodist Church’s fellowship Hall on July 16 at 5:30 p.m.

For more information on food truck, volunteer and team opportunities, contact Stewart or Carol Thomas at 910-280-3308 or go to www.relayforlife.org/scotlandnc.