LAURINBURG — Scotland County Schools recently announced a series of new school administrative appointments, approved by the SCS Board of Education at their June 24 Committee of the Whole meeting.

Wenona Mishue has been named the new principal at Sycamore Lane Primary School. Mishue will replace Elisabeth Harrell, who has accepted a position at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. Mishue has worked in education for 26 years with 21 of those in Scotland County. Throughout her career, she has served as a math, science, and social studies teacher. After leaving the classroom, Mishue served as an instructional coach, and for the past 7 years, she’s worked as an assistant principal, most recently at Laurel Hill Elementary School. Mishue will begin her new role as principal on July 16.

In addition, the Board approved several new assistant principal positions at their COW meeting as well.

Vernon Tucker will serve as an assistant principal at Carver Middle School. Tucker, who has been serving as Carver’s social worker, will work alongside current assistant principal, Bridget Quick. Julie McCoy has been named the assistant principal at Spring Hill Middle School. McCoy has most recently served as the Digital Instructional facilitator at Carver Middle School.

Pamela Gardiner and Tyler McGirt will be the newest elementary school assistant principals. Gardiner will be the assistant principal at Laurel Hill Elementary School and McGirt will be the assistant principal at South Johnson Elementary. Gardiner has most recently served as the Digital Instructional facilitator at Sycamore Lane Primary School and McGirt brings his classroom experience as a fourth-grade teacher at Laurel Hill Elementary to his new administrative position.

And finally, Vance Lee has been named as an assistant principal at Scotland High School. Lee comes to the administrative team at Scotland from Hillside High School in Durham where he serves as one of their assistant principals. Lee will begin his tenure on Aug. 1.

All other new assistant principals will start on Aug. 7.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new principal and assistant principals to our leadership team,” shared SCS superintendent Adell Baldwin. “Their extensive experience in education and their commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive school culture will be invaluable as we continue to strive for academic excellence and the overall well-being of our students.”

“We are confident that their innovative approaches and dedication to student success will greatly benefit our school community,” Baldwin continued.