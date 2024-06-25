LAURINBURG — Despite the sweltering heat Saturday, the Tuesday Cruisers car club showed up and showed out in support of veterans and the fallen with a cruise-in at the Laurinburg National Guard Armory

. The show was organized by Navy veteran and Tuesday Cruiser member Derrick “Squirl” Chisolm with the help of his wife Diana and friends from Southern Street Stangs, Fast Stangs Plus, Richmond Cruisers, and Pembroke Cruisers.Eighty-six vehicles ranging from antique to modern were on display. Because it was a cruise-in there was no entry fee and no trophies were given out.

Every veteran received a gift bag and medallions and challenge coins. There were also door prizes ranging from an oil change from Haney’s to model cars, hats and even a basket of fresh squash and zucchini. There was a 50/50 raffle, and the winner was $253 richer.

The Boy Scouts were on hand selling hot dogs and lemonade and another vendor was selling pizza.

Chisolm said he does a cruise-in every year, usually on Memorial Day, to honor veterans and the fallen. H

“This year, I was working on Memorial Day, so I couldn’t do it then. But I didn’t want to let a year go by and not honor my brothers and sisters- especially the fallen. That’s who I really do this for,” he said.

Chisolm developed a love for cars in 2009 when he first restored a ’78 Lincoln and joined the Tuesday Cruisers. He said he is now a Mustang guy and currently owns a red with white stripes 2008 Roush 427r that he calls “Suzy.”