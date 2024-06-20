Brendetta Terry speaks of her goals for her new nonprofit, HER Life Matters.

The Laurinburg Scotland Area Chamber of Commerce’s Mary Sue Rabon speaks at the ribbon cutting for HER Life Matters.

Scotland Count Board of Commissioners Chairman Tim Ivey speaks during the ribbon cutting of HER Life Matters held on Wednesday.

LAURINBURG —Downtown Laurinburg’s newest edition is a nonprofit set on supporting single mothers.

On Wednesday, local officials joined in on the ribbon cutting hosted by the Laurinburg Scotland Area Chamber of Commerce, commemorating the official opening of HER Life Matters. The nonprofit’s focus is empowering, educating and enhancing the lives of single mothers by giving them resources and support as they build better lives and futures.

“This has been a dream of mine for a long time but I didn’t know it would be like this. The vision was given to me by God so this is his vision, I’m just trying to make it work and make it last,” said Brendetta Terry, HER Life Matter’s CEO.

Terry’s ultimate goal is that “no single mom walks alone so they know that I’m with them because I’m experiencing it myself.”

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis said the new addition will keep the continued growth in Laurinburg’s downtown area on track.

“There’s a lot of history here but Laurinburg is evolving and growing and changing and now we’re not only a Main Street City in the State of North Caroline, we’re a national Main Street City and the reason we’re doing that is because we’re continuing to evolve and having business like HER Life Matters,” Willis said.

Willis said HER Life Matters is a business he never could have imagined “as a young man growing up.”

“I think it’s an important business that contributes to the quality of life and I know that my wife is the most important thing in my life and our daughter. We are very conscious of issues for females in all stages of life,” Willis said.

The Laurinburg mayor said the new nonprofit is a “wonderful contribution to the makeup of the City of Laurinburg and Scotland County.”

Tim Ivey said an organization like Her Life Matters is one that has been needed for a long time in Scotland County.

“Her Life Matters, I think it means a lot or will mean a lot to a lot of women. Just imagine what it would have meant 20 years ago, of the lives it could have changed,” Ivey said.

The chamber’s Mary Sue Rabon agreed.

“This is something that I think is needed in our area I feel for a very long time,” Rabon said.

Terry’s plans for the future is to one day open a school in Laurinburg focusing on teaching budget and finance, parenting, health and wellness and mental wellness.

“I love people and I just want everybody to know that I’m here for the journey, I’m not just here for the journey … If I only reach one person, I think I’ve done my job,” Terry said.

Her Life Matters is located on 126 Cronly St. It is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.