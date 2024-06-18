HAMLET — Alanna “Flynne” Meares of Warrenton, has been named the new director of the Small Business Center and Entrepreneurial Services at Richmond Community College.

“I applied for the position because it seemed like the perfect fit for my experience, education and interests,” Meares said. “As a serial entrepreneur, I have had multiple businesses including a coffee shop, Flynne’s Coffee Bar in downtown Southern Pines, which I sold at the end of 2011.”

Currently, Meares and her son own and operate an escape room business in Warrenton, where she has lived for more than seven years. However, she is in the process of relocating closer to the Richmond County area.

Meares lived in Moore County from 1994-2011 and has many friends and connections in the area, adding to her decision to move back to this part of the state.

“I have received such a warm welcome, and I am thrilled to be part of Richmond Community College and the Small Business Center network,” Meares said.

Meares has a Master of Business Administration in Leadership & Organizational Health from the University of St. Mary, Leavenworth, Kan. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and Geography from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

Meares began a consulting business in 2020 in which she serves as an Organizational Health Consultant. She helps organizations set clear and effective goals, improve leadership and communication, and clarify purposes and other strategies to be a healthy organization.

“As the Small Business Center director, I plan to continue to enhance our offerings of counseling, training, and other resources to support the development of new businesses and the growth of existing businesses in the Richmond and Scotland County area,” Meares said. “I intend to

increase utilization of our offices in the beautiful Robinette Building and create more connection and collaboration in the business community in Richmond and Scotland counties.”

Meares has also worked as an English, Basic Skills/GED and English as a Second Language (ESL) instructor at two other N.C. community colleges, plus a short stint as an ESL instructor at a school in Costa Rica.

“We are excited to have Ms. Meares leading the charge for our Small Business Center and bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position,” said Dr. Miriam Huntley, Dean of Business Technologies & Public Services.