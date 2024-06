LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Democratic Women will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at the Scotland County Democratic Headquarters, located at 317 N. Main St., Laurinburg.

The meeting’s guest speakers will be Carolyn Banks, vice chair of the Scotland County Schools district; and Jessica Holmes, auditor for the State of North Carolina.

All meetings are open to the public. For more information, call 910361-4265 and leave a message.