Public hearing on budget set for June 27

WAGRAM — The town clerk of Wagram presented a “balanced” budget for the 2024-25 fiscal year on Thursday, which included no raises in property taxes and no hike in water and sewer fees.

The budget ordinance presented at the Wagram Board of Commissioners meeting includes a General Fund made up of $459,622, to be split between the General Administration, Community Building, Police Department, Street Department and Fire Department.

A large percentage of the budget goes toward General Administration, $177,954; the Street Department, $141,248; and the Police Department, $109,032. Also, a bulk of the revenue, a combined $265,500, is expected to come from sales and property taxes in the coming fiscal year.

The Water Fund for the operation of the Water and Sewer Departments is appropriated $338,467. Also, the Street Department will be allocated $29,678 in Powell Bill funds.

Property taxes will remain at $0.65 per $100 valuation of property.

Like many municipalities across the state, the Town of Wagram crafted a budget without assistance from the American Rescue Plan Act funding dispersed to offset the financial impact of COVID-19. However, a boost in revenue will come by way of the General Assembly, which designated $200,000 to the town.

Commissioner set a public hearing date for June 27 at 3 p.m. to hear matters for or against the budget. The budget is public and can be viewed at the Town Hall.

Town attorney bids farewell

After 38 years of service to the town, Jerry Bruner announced he would be resigning as the town’s attorney which would finally “free up a first Thursday.” Despite his departure, Bruner said he would continue to lend his services until another attorney is hired by the town.

At the attorney’s direction, the board of commissioners voted to pay his annual retainer at a prorated monthly fee and pay $250 per hour.

Men’s Health Month

In other business, the commissioners heard from Mary Anderson who delivered a presentation and dictated a proclamation on behalf of Scotland County proclaiming the month of June as Men’s Health Month. According to Anderson, Scotland County is only one of eight counties in the world that have made this proclamation.

Anderson said on June 15, a Cuts and Conversation event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. that will offer “some good barber shop talk” and discussion focused on men’s health.