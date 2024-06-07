Outgoing Laurinburg Rotary Club President Danny Caddell presents Jim Nance with a 50-year anniversary pin. The Laurinburg Rotary Club will celebrate 100 years of service in 2025. Courtesy photo

Courtesy photo

