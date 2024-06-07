Home News 50 years a Rotarian | PHOTO News 50 years a Rotarian | PHOTO June 7, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Outgoing Laurinburg Rotary Club President Danny Caddell presents Jim Nance with a 50-year anniversary pin. The Laurinburg Rotary Club will celebrate 100 years of service in 2025. Courtesy photo Outgoing Laurinburg Rotary Club President Danny Caddell presents Jim Nance with a 50-year anniversary pin. The Laurinburg Rotary Club will celebrate 100 years of service in 2025. View Comments Laurinburg overcast clouds enter location 20 ° C 20 ° 19.2 ° 88 % 3.1kmh 100 % Wed 22 ° Thu 19 ° Fri 14 ° Sat 12 ° Sun 6 °