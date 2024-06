The Laurinburg Rotary Club held its annual banquet on Monday where President Danny Caddell installed David Harling who will serve as president in 2024-25. May 2025 marks the 100th anniversary of the Laurinburg Rotary Club. The Rotary Club is one of the largest service organizations in the world. The mission of Rotary is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.