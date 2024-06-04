LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Schools district’s Board of Education approved multiple new district and administrative staff appointments during a special-called meeting held on Monday.

According to the district’s director of Public Relations Meredith Bounds, the staff will begin their tenure in the newly assigned roles on July 1.

South Johnson Elementary School principal Latonya McLean has been appointed as the director of elementary schools/principal coach. Taking her place as the SJE principal will be Tanya McLean, who currently serves as the school’s assistant principal.

Pam Lewis will be taking on the role of director of middle schools/principal coach. Lewis currently serves as the principal of Spring Hill Middle School. The school’s Asst. Principal Lamont Graves will be taking on the role of principal on July 1.

Kesha Hood will be moving to the role of SCS district’s director of high schools/principal coach. Hood is currently the principal of Laurel Hill Elementary School. Taking her place will be Jeremiah Moore, the current principal of Pembroke Middle School in the Public Schools of Robeson County school district.