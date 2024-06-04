LAURINBURG — Over the weekend, Scotland Regional Hospice held Camp Spinoza, its annual grief camp for kids.

Camp Spinoza was developed to be a beacon of hope for children who are navigating the difficult journey of grief and loss. The camp provides a safe and supportive environment for kids aged 5-12 who have recently experienced the death of a loved one.

“Losing a loved one is one of the most challenging experiences a child can face,” explained Tanya Williams, camp director and Scotland Regional Hospice bereavement coordinator. “It can be overwhelming, confusing, and leave them feeling alone in their grief. Camp Spinoza acts as a safe haven where children can find solace, support, and healing while being surrounded by other children who are dealing with the same emotions.”

This was the 30th edition of Camp Spinoza which has welcomed over 600 children to the program over the last three decades. Scotland Regional Hospice’s first grief camp was held in the summer of 1994 and was given the name Camp Spinoza the following year.

Camp Spinoza got its name from the Spinoza Bear, a talking toy that was used at the time to help children cope with challenging circumstances in their lives. At the time, the Spinoza Bear was used as a mascot for the camp and still today, the campers receive small stuffed bears and don t-shirts featuring bears while attending the camp.

“Over the years, Camp Spinoza had used a range of therapeutic activities, such as art therapy, nature walks, and group discussions to empower children to explore their emotions and find healthy ways to cope with their loss,” shared Williams. “These activities foster healing, resilience, and personal growthbut also help to build connections between the campers and their cabinmates, volunteers and staff. Many of those relationships continue for years to come. Some of our counselors were even once campers in the program.”

Thanks to the generosity of the Scotland Memorial Foundation, Camp Spinoza is offered free of charge. Campers were treated to breakfast from Biscuitville and dinner from Krazy Kuzzin’sConcessions, both of which were made possible by a donation from Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. Domino’s Pizza of Laurinburg donated pizza for lunch and Kona Ice of the Sandhills treated the campers and staff with shaved ice to cool them down during the hot afternoon.

Located at the picturesque Monroe Camp and Retreat Center in Laurel Hill, Camp Spinoza offered a blend of therapeutic activities and traditional camp experiences. From a nature walk led by longstanding camp leader Noran Sanford to a drum circle facilitated by Williams, the campers were surrounded by caring and compassionate individuals who understand the complexities of grief.

Music also played a significant role at Camp Spinoza, with local musicians Jonathan Easterlin and Heydon Ward leading the campers in uplifting songs that provide a sense of comfort and unity. Yoga sessions, guided by instructor Jacqui Rodriquez, offered a holistic approach to healing, encouraging the children to connect with their bodies and minds in a gentle and nurturing way.

Rev. Jeanne Baucom of First Baptist Church of Laurinburg introduced the campers to the labyrinth activity, a meditative practice that helped them focus their thoughts and emotions. Additionally, arts and crafts sessions led by hospice volunteer Sheila Swift provided a creative outlet for expression, allowing the children to explore their feelings through art.

In between structured activities, the campers enjoyed swimming pool time, line dancing with Eddiemae Eastling, and a variety of outdoor games fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

“We had a wonderful group of children this year, the weather was perfect and everyone had a great time,” Williams said. “Thank you to everyone who volunteered with us and who donated food, snacks, toys, and activities. As the saying goes, ‘it takes a village’ and fortunately for us, we have one of the best around.”