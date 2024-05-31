LAURINBURG — N.C. Rep. Garland Pierce issued the following letter to Scotland County Schools Superintendent Adell Baldwin and Board of Education members commending them for the school district’s Purple Star Award designation.

The letter reads as follows:

I am writing to express my deepest gratitude for your admirable joint efforts which have resulted in Scotland County Schools receiving the Purple Star Award for the 2nd straight year.

In my own role as an Army veteran, I have an increased sensitivity to the needs and issues surrounding our military families and military children. Additionally, I feel that North Carolina’s high percentage of military personnel means that we are obligated to exercise great diligence in providing the greatest possible support for our students who belong to military families and are affected every day by that relationship.

You have all proven yourselves worthy of that obligation, and I am pleased that the Department of Public Instruction has recognized you as such. I want to reiterate my firm commitment to our public education system in Scotland County and to make myself available to you wherever and whenever my influence allows us to continue performing as an award-winning school district.

Please express my sincere thanks to all staff and personnel within Scotland County Schools, and know that I am here to support the mission and the success of every one of you.

Best regards,

Representative Garland E. Pierce

Scotland and Hoke Counties

North Carolina State House – District 48