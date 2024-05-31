LAURINBURG — ENCORE! Theatre, Scotland County’s community theater group, in partnership with the Arts Council of Scotland County will present the play “The Sunshine Boys” by Neil Simon in five performances over the next two weeks.

Showtimes are at 7 p.m. on June 6, June 8, June 13 and June 15 and at 3 p.m. on June 9. The Storytelling Arts Center is located at 131 South Main Street in Laurinburg.

“The Sunshine Boys” first premiered on Broadway in 1974 and was made into a movie starring Walter Mathau and George Burns. It tells the story of two retired Vaudville performers who have not spoken to each other in over a decade but are coerced into rehearsing one of their old sketches for a television special.

The ENCORE! performances will feature Bob Dyer, Allen Johnson, and Gary Gallman in the main roles with a supporting cast consisting of Sherri Alford, Jenn and Carl Townsend, Richard Massey and Joe Bowen.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and $12 for seniors. Tickets may be purchased in advance at the Storytelling Arts Center or may be purchased at the door.

ENCORE! Theatre has existed for over thirty years, producing many comedies, dramas, and musicals in Scotland County. Recent performances include “The Odd Couple,” “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” and a “live” radio variety show.

Anyone interested in theater is welcome to join the group. “The Sunshine Boys” is licensed by Concord Theatricals/Samuel French.